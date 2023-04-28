Beyoncé is disputing a hefty tax bill that adds up to nearly $2.7 million, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us on Friday, April 28, the “Formation” singer filed a petition earlier this month to challenge the Internal Revenue Service’s claims that she owes $2.68 million in taxes from 2018 and 2019. One of the itemized numbers on the bill — $868,766 — represented money that Beyoncé, 41, donated to charity.

“We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly,” the Grammy winner’s attorney, Michael C. Cohen, told Us on Friday.

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, are one of the wealthiest power couples in the world with a reported combined net worth of over $3 billion. Despite their excessive earnings — Forbes estimates the Destiny’s Child alum’s net worth at $650 million, while the “99 Problems” artist, 53, is the wealthiest rapper in the world at $2.5 billion — the pair are known for their charitable contributions.

In 2011, Jay-Z, who grew up in the low-income Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, told CNN that he would pay more in taxes if the money went to helping those less fortunate.

“I wouldn’t mind paying more in taxes if it went to the things that really mattered. If it went to education, to people in poverty, I wouldn’t mind,” the entrepreneur, whose Shawn Carter Foundation has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships to disadvantaged students, said at the time. “I think most people with a conscience, with some integrity and moral fiber wouldn’t have any problem paying more taxes.”

Still, Jay added, “It should be clearly defined where all the money is being allocated. You can’t understand paying so much in taxes and things are not improving.”

Beyoncé, for her part, founded the philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD in 2013. The charity focuses on “economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with educational scholarships, internships that lead to job placement and entrepreneurship support for business sustainability,” according to its official website. “Our work helps organizations, institutions, and people work to transform their communities into places of well-being, economic prosperity, generosity, and justice.”

While BeyGOOD is the Ivy Park designer’s most well-known charitable endeavor, Beyoncé has been giving back for as long as she’s been in the spotlight. In 2002, she and longtime bestie and fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland founded the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in their hometown of Houston. Three years later, the “Say My Name” singers worked to open The Survivor Foundation to help those in need after Hurricane Katrina. Over the years, Beyoncé has also worked with Goodwill Houston Homeless, Phoenix House and more organizations to help give back to the community.