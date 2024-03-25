While Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson has worked consistently in the last five decades, he’s faced some struggles in his career.

“Not a lot of people noticed that I was in three films last year. But it’s just a job. It doesn’t give you special status,” the actor, 78, said in an interview with The Independent published on Sunday, March 24. “I haven’t been so successful, like some friends who can barely walk down the street or made so much money that they can’t count it. I’m still a working guy.”

Hudson explained that he decided to pursue an acting career after he was turned away from the Marine Corps due to having asthma. At the time, Hudson was already a single father. (He shares two children with ex-wife Jeannie Moore and two children with wife Linda Kingsberg.)

“I’ve always had the responsibility of raising a family, which requires me to, you know, get this job,” he told the outlet. “If it’s dramatic, I gotta make somebody cry. If it’s funny, I had to make somebody laugh.”

Hudson landed his first film role in 1976’s Leadbelly and snagged guest roles in several TV series including One Day At a Time, Roots: The Next Generations and more. However, he snagged a breakout role in 1984 in Ghostbusters as Winston Zeddemore, which he is remembered for to this day.

However, Hudson wasn’t the studio’s first choice for the now iconic role. Eddie Murphy was initially offered the project but ultimately turned it down. When the role fell into Hudson’s lap, he accepted and starred in the film alongside Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Hudson previously revealed during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern that he was underpaid compared to his costars. However, Hudson told The Independent he believes that Murphy, 62, wouldn’t have had that issue if he didn’t turn down the movie.

“I think if Eddie Murphy had played the role I played, he would have been paid very well,” he shared. “I think studios are in the business of making money and they pay what they feel they have to.”

When it came time to reunite for the first Ghostbusters sequel, Hudson revealed that Murray, 73, fought for him to get paid a fair wage and get the screen time he deserved.

“[Murray] said he wouldn’t do another one unless I was involved,” he confessed. “That doesn’t happen very much in this industry.”

While Hudson has been candid about his experience with the franchise, he still remembers the first movie as one of the better projects he’s been involved in. (He has since appeared in the first sequel, Ghostbusters II, had a cameo in 2016’s gender-swapped Ghostbusters reboot as well as a larger role in 2019’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and this month’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.)

“It’s been 40 years. Over half my life has been Ghostbusters on some level or other,” he explained. “I’ve been acting close to 60 years and there are some films I’ve made that I hope they never even think about making again.”

Hudson has been in countless projects since the OG Ghostbusters with over 250 screen credits. He’s been in movies including Leviathan, The Crow, Miss Congeniality and more. In addition to the big screen, Hudson has also starred in several TV series including HBO’s Oz, The Family Business, L.A.’s Finest and more. Hudson also had memorable stints on several beloved series including Law & Order, Modern Family, Grace and Frankie and more. He currently stars in the Quantum Leap reboot.