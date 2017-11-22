Are wedding bells in the air? Demi Lovato teased fans on Wednesday, November 22, when she posted a photo herself in a wedding dress to her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The 25-year-old singer, who is currently single — she dated Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016 and was briefly linked to Joe Jonas in 2010 — stunned in a strapless white and lace gown embellished with flowers. Lovato completed the ensemble with a sheer white veil and wore her hair in loose waves around her face.

Although the Grammy nominee didn’t include a caption to explain the elegant pic, fans were quick to wonder if the snapshot was meant to tease the upcoming music video for her track “Tell Me You Love Me” from her album of the same name.

“TELL ME YOU LOVE ME VIDEO IS COMING!!!!” one Lovato devotee commented on Instagram. Fans of the “Stone Cold” songstress echoed the same thoughts in the comments of her Twitter post.

As previously reported, Lovato released her sixth studio album in September. During an interview with Billboard in May, the “Body Say” songstress described her new record as “more soulful” with R&B vibes. She also told Entertainment Tonight in March that she draws from personal experiences while recording music. “What I’m channeling is things I’m going through today, which are different,” she explained at the time. “Everyone goes through ups and downs and I’m getting to write about that. I’m at a new chapter in my life, so whenever I’m writing, I keep that in mind.”

In October, Lovato debuted her raw and emotional documentary, Simply Complicated, which detailed her battle with addiction and her journey to embracing her sexuality. The former Disney star, whose tour with DJ Khaled will kick off on Thursday, November 30, in San Jose, California, returned to the stage with a jaw-dropping performance of her song “Sorry Not Sorry” at the American Music Awards 2017 on Sunday, November 19.

