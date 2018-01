You’re Most Likely to Be Ghosted on Valentine’s Day in This City (Men’s Fitness)

Why Javi Marroquin Is ‘Super Proud’ of Ex Kailyn Lowry (OK! Magazine)

Are These Vanderpump Rules Stars Still BFFs? (Star Magazine)

Country Singer Lari White Dead at 52 From Cancer (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!