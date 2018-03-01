Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have each other’s backs, and their relationship is stronger because of it.

“Their relationship works because of the love, compassion, trust and support they have for each other,” a source close to Holmes explains in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While Holmes, 39, and Foxx, 50, “do lead their own separate lives,” admits the pal, “They confide in and rely on each other pretty heavily. They’re definitely very serious.”

“When they’re together, it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own,” the source adds. “It’s what works for them.”

As previously reported, Us revealed in 2013 that the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Grammy winner are dating. The duo were not spotted together in public until September 2017 when they were seen holding hands on a beach in Malibu.

“They’d both been in public relationships before,” a source explained to Us in January. “They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

They stepped out again on February 14 at a basketball court in Calabasas for Valentine’s Day.

“They were really happy,” an eyewitness previously told Us of basketball date. “Katie was dancing as they walked in and Jamie was laughing. They seem really at ease and truly enjoying each other.”

The notoriously private pair have agreed to keep their relationship as quiet as possible, a source previously explained to Us: “Katie and Jamie have an agreement that they’ll never talk about their relationship or each other in the press.”

