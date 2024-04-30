Phaedra Parks is having fun in the dating world – but isn’t too keen on the idea of getting married again after her divorce from ex-husband Apollo Nida.

“It’s not important to me, to be honest,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday, April 25. “It’s really not because I have two wonderful children. I don’t want to have any more children, and I don’t want to have to give anybody any money in a divorce settlement. I want to keep all my money for my kids.”

Parks was married to Nida, 45, from 2009 to 2017 and the twosome share sons Ayden, 13, and Dylan, 10.

While marriage doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Parks, she shared that she is dating someone casually.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of Atlanta has said goodbye to many cast members since its Bravo debut in 2008 — but there’s always a chance they could return. For instance, original RHOA star NeNe Leakes left the show in season 7 before rejoining the cast in 2018. “It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached […]

“I mean, I don’t know how serious it is,” she told Us, adding that she likes being single because she works a lot. “It’s hard to sometimes maintain relationships and I think when I date guys sometimes they want more from me than I can actually commit to, if that makes sense.”

Parks, who starred on RHOA from 2010 to 2017 and currently appears on Married to Medicine, did note that dating is more difficult after appearing on reality shows.

“They know more about you than you know about them,” she explained. “So that definitely makes it a little more interesting. But at the end of the day, I have a good spirit of discernment so I can make better choices than what I’ve made in the past. I believe in dating, I believe in having a good time.”

Although Parks does love having fun dating, she is also focused on being a mom to her two sons – and is proud of how they’ve turned out so far.

“People tell me that even when I’m not around, my children are very mannerable. They always say their prayers before dinner. And they’re just really loving children,” she gushed. “They’re really sensitive to people because I try to teach them that you really need to not only be concerned about yourself but be concerned about your community. Be concerned about people that are less fortunate than you. So I really try to teach them to be good human beings.”

Related: Reality TV Curse: Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After App... The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

Motherhood isn’t always easy, however, and Parks noted that there are challenges that come along with being a working mom.

“Some people think it’s all about money, but it’s really about time,” she said. “Money will never buy you peace, money can’t buy you love. … I think it’s all about giving your kids the right amount of time that they know that there is that commitment as a parent.”

As she continues to balance her busy schedule with being a mom of two, Parks still attempts to make time for herself by doing self-care rituals.

“I’m a reiki healer. I love my reiki. I love a massage. … But anything with my children, swimming, mediation, sound therapy,” she gushed, adding that she supports whatever self-care people choose to do. That includes Botox and other facial revitalization treatments, which are offered at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s new West Hollywood location.

“For someone like me that’s allergic to Novocaine, I can’t do a lot of things, but I think when you feel good on the inside and you’re happy with how you look, you just exude a better energy,” she added.