Their relationship, their rules! Sandra Bullock and boyfriend Bryan Randall don’t need to host a wedding ceremony in order to prove their love, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re totally open to getting married down the line but there’s no pressure on either side,” the insider adds. “[It’s] more of an acknowledgment that they’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness.”

Bullock, 56, previously wed Jesse James in 2005. The former couple split after he cheated on her with multiple women and finalized their divorce in June 2010, shortly before the Bird Box actress adopted son Louis, now 10. She began quietly dating the photographer, 51, in 2015 and the pair later adopted daughter Laila, 8, together. Randall is also the father of daughter Skylar from a previous relationship.

While a wedding may not be in her near future, the source tells Us that Bullock “has been open to friends about how she’d love to make this official one day.” Randall, for his part, thinks tying the knot “would be a cool thing to do” not only for them but “for the kids as well.” If they do decide to plan a ceremony, the pair will keep it low-key.

“As and when this happens, it’ll likely be an intimate affair,” the insider adds. “Nothing too splashy or fancy, just a couple dozen of their closest friends and family at a location wedding in rural California or by a lake in Texas.”

Over the years, the Oregon native has transformed into “the model stepfather in every way” since moving in with Bullock in 2015. The couple have their hands full at home with their two kids but haven’t ruled out expanding their brood even more.

“They’re open to having more kids, too, but again it’s not front and center of their agenda,” the source tells Us. “Things are busy enough with what they have. … Their future is incredibly positive and exciting and Sandra still has to pinch herself at times to check it’s for real, not a fairytale she’s dreaming in her sleep.”

For more on Bullock and Randall’s future plans, check out the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.