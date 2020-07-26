Family comes first! Sandra Bullock has fully embraced motherhood since adopting her son, Louis, in 2010, and expanding her brood with daughter Laila in 2015.

The Miss Congeniality star has continued to churn out hits in Hollywood, but being a parent is her top priority. With the completion of 2018’s Bird Box, Bullock revealed that the film, which is about a mother willing to fight to keep her children alive, mirrors how far she’d go for her little ones.

“When I finished the film, I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you,’” the Virginia native said while accepting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Frightened Performance award for the Netflix film. “You will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.”

The Proposal actress continued her dedication to her children by adding: “Sometimes you are born into a family and sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it comes together, when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect.”

She concluded: “You are my first thought in the morning. You are my last thought at night. I was put on this Earth to protect you.”

Bullock’s devotion to her kids has remained constant. “Sandra does anything and everything for her kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2017. “They are her world.”

Despite a busy career, the Oscar-winning actress’ parenting responsibilities have never wavered.

“Sandy takes them to school and picks them up. Once they’re home, she helps with homework. They do art projects, play board games, read books and help make dinner,” the insider explained. “The kids are very normal and grounded. She is raising them the right way.”

After working for more than two decades in Hollywood, Bullock’s world transformed the moment Louis entered her life — and expanded further with Laila.

“I have the greatest gift in little Louis, and I’m gonna let him see the woman I want him to know,” Bullock told Glamour in 2015. “So a child forces you to get your sh-t together. In the best way.”

Scroll down to read Bullock’s most honest quotes about being a mother over the years.