Winning the Best Frightened Performance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sandra Bullock explained that her Netflix hit, Bird Box, was a tribute to her children, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7.

“When I finished the film, I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you. And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you,’” Bullock, 54, said in her acceptance speech at the event, which was telecast on Monday, June 17.

She added: “‘I wanted you to see what a family looks like. Sometimes you are born into a family and sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it comes together, when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect.’”

“You are my first thought in the morning,” Bullock told her kids from the stage. “You are my last thought at night. I was put on this Earth to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.”

The Oscar winner adopted Louis in 2010 and announced the adoption of Laila five years later. In 2017, a friend told Us Weekly that Bullock “does anything and everything for her kids.”

“They are her world,” the pal added. “Sandy takes them to school and picks them up. There’s not a lot of downtime. Once they’re home, she helps with homework. They do art projects, play board games, read books and help make dinner.”

Bullock’s win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards should raise her visibility among younger viewers, and perhaps not a moment too soon. In December 2018, a Twitter user caused a stir by calling her “the lady from Bird Box.”

“Y’all better stop talking s–t on ‘that lady from Bird Box’ and learn her name,” an outraged fan responded at the time. “Sandra Bullock is THE actress from her generation and there is nothing you can say to prove me wrong smh.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!