There’s always a ruckus inside Sandra Bullock’s seven-bedroom L.A. spread. Kids Louis, 7, and Laila, 5, are “the loudest children on the planet,” the Ocean’s 8 actress has joked. “I don’t know if it’s the acoustics [in our home], but they are amazing.” Still, she’d take the noise over silence any day. Added Bullock, “They’re just good, funny souls.”

Chalk their charm up to her parenting. “Sandra does anything and everything for her kids,” a pal explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are her world.” And a testament to her strength. In 2010, despite initially going through the adoption process with then-husband Jesse James, the Oscar winner brought New Orleans-born Louis home alone. At her son’s request, in 2015, she adopted foster child Laila, another Louisiana native. Motherhood, Bullock explained to Maria Menounos, “made me a better person. I’m more patient and accommodating. I really appreciate where I am.”

For the most part, that’s right next to her little ones. “Sandy takes them to school and picks them up,” reveals the confidant. In between, she’s at PTA meetings and planning their next activity. “There’s not a lot of downtime,” explains the source. “Once they’re home, she helps with homework. They do art projects, play board games, read books and help make dinner.”

Weekends are just as packed. Alongside photographer love of two years, Bryan Randall, Bullock shuttles the kids to birthday parties and other outings, such as trips to the museum and the zoo. Says a source, “There’s always something going on!”

The 14-time producer is focused not only on enriching their minds, but also their bodies. With a tennis court and a pool in their backyard, the kids “are always running around and playing ball and hide-and-seek,” adds the insider. Their skills extend to the slopes, too. Louis — who loves pop music, according to a source — “is a very good skier and can keep up with Sandra and Bryan,” says the pal. “Laila is learning and will be able to join in soon.”

Talent aside, Bullock is just happy to see them smile. “The kids are very normal and grounded,” adds the insider. “She is raising them the right way.”

And with the right support system. Randall “is their biggest playmate and is always coming up with creative ways to entertain them,” says the confidant. “He’s their dad all the way.” Though the actress is hesitant to make things official with a marriage, she’s thankful Randall has remained by her side. Says the source, “Sandy feels incredibly blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan.”

