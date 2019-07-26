Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock! She may be turning 55 today, July 26, but we honestly think this A-lister DOES. NOT. AGE. The Academy Award winner has been a red carpet fixture since she first broke onto the scene in the early ‘90s, and, dare we say, her style has only gotten better with age.

The Ocean’s 8 star has been in her 50s for five years and it’s already proving to be her most fashionable decade yet. Known for her minimalist style with a dose of cool-girl flair, Bullock is a master at balancing her glitzy gowns, glam jumpsuits, menswear-inspired two-pieces and short and sweet minis with her signature tousled ‘do, smokey eye makeup and nude lip.

Case in point? Her drapey Vivienne Westwood gown, bedhead lob and matte makeup at the Bird Box screening in November 2018. To celebrate the star’s birthday, keep scrolling to see Bullock’s best red carpet fashion and beauty looks since turning 50!