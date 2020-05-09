Mother-daughter moment! Sandra Bullock called her daughter, Laila, a “superhero” after she joined the actress onscreen for the Friday, May 8, episode of Red Table Talk.

Bullock joined Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, for the Mother’s Day special on their Facebook Watch series on Friday to thank a special nurse in Los Angeles named April Buencamino.

The Ocean’s 8 actress brought her 8-year-old daughter with her to the virtual conversation to give the COVID-19 fighting nurse a special shout-out, after their family previously donated masks to her hospital.

“Hi ladies,” Laila said while sitting on her mom’s lap. “Thank you, April, for doing everything for everyone. Stay safe for your family.”

After a collective “aw” was said by the rest of the women on the video-chat, the Miss Congeniality star praised her little one.

“She’s our world superhero,” she said. “She’s the one that’s going to save the world in our family. She’s ready to join you out there, April, in a few years.”

Bullock, whose family donated 6,000 masks to Buencamino’s hospital in April, shared some kind words with the healthcare worker as well.

“April, thank you — I’m going to try to say this without crying,” the Virginia native said after surprising the California nurse during the interview. “Thank you for everything that you’re doing. We get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work.”

The Oscar-winning actress added: “There is not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe. I thank you so much.”

The mother of two praised Buencamino for pushing through the fear associated with the coronavirus pandemic and then told Jada, 48, she picked the nurse’s hospital for her donation at the recommendation of her kids’ pediatrician.

“You, as a mom, I know you’re scared,” Bullock continued. “I know you’re scared on so many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to go out and do the good work, I bow down to your family. I say thank you for allowing you to leave the home and we’re just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do.”

Before signing off, Jada gifted Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital with $50,000 from the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation. She also told the nurse that when she was ready, her family would pay for her to take a vacation with her loved ones.

