Happy birthday to a living legend! Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds reunited to celebrate their The Proposal costar Betty White‘s 98th birthday in a hilarious tribute video on Friday, January 17.

Reynolds, 43, shared the Twitter clip, which features himself and Bullock, 55, separately serenading White before they begin competing for the actress’ affections.

“From Sandy who loves you more than Ryan,” Bullock sings before the clip cuts back to Reynolds who interjects, “From Ryan who loves you so much more than Sandy.”

The Deadpool star tried to one-up Bullock by explaining the great lengths he’s willing to go to make White happy.

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” Reynolds asked. “Does she, like, show up and hand-deliver flowers to you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it.”

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

Bullock ended her clip by telling the Golden Girls alum that she loves her and blowing a kiss. Reynolds, meanwhile, comically breaks down into tears.

The 6 Underground actor has consistently paid tribute to White for her birthday over the years. In 2019, Reynolds gave White a shout out via Instagram writing, “I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”

Reynolds incorporated his Deadpool persona into his birthday tribute in 2017 when he shared a photo of the Marvel character holding a hot dog and a martini next to a framed picture of White eating a hot dog.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies! 🍸🌭,” he captioned the post.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed how the Emmy winner was doing on her 97th birthday in January 2019. “Betty is feeling great,” White’s rep said in a statement at the time, adding that she “still loves to work and offers keep coming in.”

White’s rep continued on that when the actress isn’t working she’s keeping up with her busy social calendar and “playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades.”