Betty White’s Life and Career

All hail, Queen Betty! With a career spanning nearly eight decades and more than 100 TV and film credits to her name, Betty White is one of the most recognized names in entertainment. In 2013, The Guinness Book of World Records awarded her with the longest TV career of any female entertainer. Enjoy a look back at the life (so far) of Betty White, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Golden Girls to Hot in Cleveland!