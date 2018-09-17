Betty White got everyone on their feet! The comedian and actress was honored at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, for being one of the oldest winners in history. She has been nominated 24 times and has won eight – twice for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, one for The Golden Girls, one for The John Larroquette Show, one for Saturday Night Live, one for Just Men!, one for Life With Elizabeth and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Thank you. I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” White, 96, said when appearing on stage after Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon introduced her. When Baldwin leaned in to grab White’s hand and kiss it, she joked, “You think I’m gonna miss a chance when I get it?”

During her speech, she shared that she recently heard someone refer to her as “the first lady of television,” and she realized she’s “old.” However, she saw it as a positive.

“Little did I dream then that I would be here and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business, that you’re still putting up with me,” she said. “I’m thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay with a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home!”

She then thanked Lorne Michaels with a joke. “I want to thank all the wonderful things he’s done with me … no, for me!”

Twitter was also extremely excited when the legendary star came on stage.

i think my next girl cat has to be named Betty White — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) September 18, 2018

I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass. — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) September 18, 2018

Betty White is the best. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) September 18, 2018

Can Betty White stay and host? #Emmys — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 18, 2018

White holds the record for longest span between Emmy nominations – her first was in 1951 and most recent was in 2011. She is also the only woman to have taken home an Emmy in all performing comedic categories.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!