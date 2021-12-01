Singing his praises! Sandra Bullock gushed about her partner Bryan Randall’s parenting skills in a rare parenting interview.

The photographer, 55, has been “very patient” and “a saint” with the 57-year-old actress’ two kids, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8, Bullock gushed during the Tuesday, November 30, episode of Red Table Talk.

“He has evolved on a level that is not human,” the Oscar winner said, noting that “hell no,” the West Virginia native did not have anything to do with the adoption process.

“I had Louis first. Then when I met him, we hadn’t been together that long and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds … because I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto,’” the Proposal star explained. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me.”

The Golden Globe winner added that coparenting with the former model can be “hard” since she wants to “do everything [her]self” sometimes.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” Bullock told hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently but we mean the exact same thing.”

The Blind Side star began dating Randall in 2015, five years after splitting from ex-husband Jesse James. Bullock adopted Louis and Laila in 2010 and 2015, respectively, and Randall has a daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship.

Their family dynamic is “the best thing ever,” Bullock said on Tuesday, explaining, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present. I don’t need to be told to weather the storm with a good man.”

In November 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that there was “no pressure on either side” to tie the knot.

“They’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness. They’re open to having more kids, too, but again it’s not front and center of their agenda,” the insider explained at the time, calling Randall a “model stepfather.”