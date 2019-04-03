Don’t expect to see Dr. Cristina Yang gracing the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital anytime soon. Sandra Oh opened up about her 10-season stint on Grey’s Anatomy and revealed why she isn’t interested in reprising her role.

“You know, I gotta tell you, you guys keep asking me that question,” the Emmy winner, 47, told Extra at the season 2 premiere of her hit AMC show Killing Eve on Monday, April 1. “I just got to tell you, creatively you have moved on and, while I know and I deeply appreciate it, because I can feel it from the fans how much they love Cristina and how the show still keeps Cristina alive, for me, [Killing Eve] is my home now. This is where I am.”

Oh, who starred on the hit ABC medical drama from 2005 to 2014, added: “I am Eve and that’s where I plan to stay as long as the show will have me. And that’s really where I want to be.”

This is not the first time the Golden Globe winner has reflected on her Grey’s Anatomy days. In February 2017, Oh told Access that, while she has no plans to return to the show, she would be open to appearing in the series finale when the time comes, but “it would have to feel right.”

Oh shared a similar sentiment in January while contrasting her Killing Eve character, a woman chasing down a psychopathic killer, and her role on Grey’s Anatomy. “I feel very much in a completely different and separate world with Killing Eve. I was actually really happy for the departure,” she admitted during a Television Critics Association panel. “They’re both determined characters. But where I feel, and I’m so interested in Eve, is her frazzled-ness, how she doesn’t have things under control … even the first two episodes, how she’s quite insecure and how she has not found her voice, and that’s really what gravitated me towards this project.”

Season 2 of Killing Eve premieres on AMC Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

