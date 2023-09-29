Wild ’n Out star Jacky Oh’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Jacky Oh (real name Jacklyn Smith) died from complications of cosmetic surgery, the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, September 29. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The autopsy report explained that Jacky Oh underwent a “gluteal augmentation procedure” on May 30, during which there were no complications. She was prescribed medications including the antibiotic Ciprofloxacin, the painkiller Oxycodone and the nausea remedy Odansetron.

One day after the procedure, Jacky Oh developed a “burning” headache and began to have “difficulty speaking.” Her aunt called emergency services and by the time they arrived, Jacky Oh was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was 33.

The Wild ’n Out family mourned the loss of the influencer following her death on May 31.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a statement shared via the official Wild ’n Out social media page read.

The tribute also praised the model as a “loving friend and beloved colleague” and a “tremendous mother.”

According to TMZ, Jacky Oh’s longtime partner, DC Young Fly (real name John Whitfield), was in Atlanta working on new episodes of Wild ’n Out when he heard news of her death.

DC Young Fly, 31, who shares daughters Nova, 6, and Nala, 3, and son Prince’Nehemiah, 12 months, with Jacky Oh, shared a tribute to his longtime love in June.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty [sic] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢,” the rapper wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of him and Jacky Oh, including snaps of the duo with their kids. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. … [I] will always tell our kids how much [of] an amazing person you were.”

DC Young Fly continued: “We willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart.”