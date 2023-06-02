Who Is Jacky Oh? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Wild ’N Out’ Star

A heartbreaking loss. The Wild ‘N Out family mourned the loss of former star Jacky Oh following her death on Wednesday, May 31. She was 32.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a statement via the official MTV’s Wild ‘N Out social media page read on Thursday, June 1.

The network called Jacky Oh (real name Jacklyn Smith) a “loving friend and beloved colleague” and praised the model for being a “tremendous mother.”

The statement concluded: “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The influencer died in Miami on Wednesday, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. The outlet reports that Jacky Oh’s longtime partner, DC Young Fly (real name John Whitfield), was in Atlanta working on new episode of Wild ‘N Out when he learned of her passing.

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has yet to be revealed but her fans and celebrity friends have already started to mourn the loss of their beloved pal.

“Rest Easy Angel,” Odell Beckham Jr. wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday. The NFL player, 30, later tweeted: “Don’t take this life for granted, we’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen also paid tribute to the late star via Instagram. “Damn man! Truly an angel,” the 31-year-old athlete wrote on Thursday. “Jacky introduced me to the wife I have today. Praying for your babies and DC! It’s all perfect timing even though we don’t understand. God is in.”

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee commented on MTV’s announcement, writing, “Unbelievable. Such a sweet kind hearted and always warm person. Sending love to her, her family, her children, the whole wild n out family, and @dcyoungfly. ❤️❤️❤️.”

