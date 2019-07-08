The epitome of proud parents! Will and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated son Jaden Smith’s 21st birthday on Monday, July 8, with separate but equally touching Instagram posts.

Both Will and Jada uploaded video montages of moments with Jaden that spanned the last two decades. “Jaden is 21 today!!” the Aladdin star, 50, wrote in his caption. “The equation still astounds me… Love + Tequila = a Person. 🙂 Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?”

Jada, meanwhile, waxed nostalgic about the months before her son’s birth. “After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” the 47-year-old wrote in her caption. “You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden.”

Both Instagram compilations featured footage from the famous family’s life in the spotlight. Jaden initially followed in his dad’s cinematic footsteps, costarring with Will in The Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth, before venturing into music and fashion.

“Jaden is 100 percent fearless,” Will said in a 2016 BBC Radio 1Xtra interview. “He will do anything. As a parent, it’s scary; it’s really terrifying, but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions, and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think.”

More recently, Jaden joined his siblings — sister Willow, 18, and 26-year-old Trey, Will’s 26-year-old son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino — at the premiere of Aladdin. The “Icon” rapper, sporting pink hair for the May 21 event, gave his dad a big hug on the purple carpet.

