The Smiths take the (magic) carpet! Will Smith beamed at the world premiere of Disney’s Aladdin with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and kids Trey, Jaden and Willow on Tuesday, May 21.

While the 50-year-old actor is the one playing the iconic Disney character in the live-action film, Jada, 47, channeled the Genie in a royal blue crop top with silver gems and matching wide-legged pants. Will, for his part, looked dapper in a navy patterned suit for the premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The Red Table Talk host was clearly proud of her husband of more than 20 years, gushing to Us Weekly about Will’s talents on the carpet. “He’s great in everything!” she told Us.

While posing for photos on the purple carpet, Will and Jada weren’t afraid to show a little bit of PDA. The couple, who wed in 1997, shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

The pair also embraced their kids, who all matched in black for the occasion. Will and Jada share 20-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old daughter Willow. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also the father of 26-year-old Trey, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Before heading inside to watch the movie, Will opened up about playing the Genie, a role originally voiced by the late Robin Williams.

“You know what I really learned that was powerful with the Genie, is that there is nothing above giving. Giving actually is the definition of love,” the actor told reporters on Tuesday. “We spend so much time trying to receive like demanding that somebody give us something. We spend so much time trying to take and playing the Genie, I really got to think about it from a different way where the only thing that the Genie wants is that you don’t waste his gifts, and I could really relate to that idea. There’s such a divine, beautiful, spiritual ecstasy in just allowing yourself to give.”

After the premiere, Will and family headed to the afterparty at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. According to the source, the Men in Black star was in a “great mood” during the evening.

“He was surrounded by his entire family,” the source told Us. “Will was happily chatting with anyone who approached him, giving hugs and posing for selfies.”

Aladdin opens nationwide Friday, May 24. Scroll through to see photos from the world premiere: