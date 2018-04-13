Will Ferrell was transported to the hospital after being involved in a serious car accident in Orange County, California, on Thursday, April 12, the California Highway Patrol confirms to Us Weekly.

According to a news release from the agency, the Talladega Nights actor, 50, was one of three passengers riding in a chauffeur-driven 2017 Lincoln SUV on Interstate 5 when the vehicle was side-swiped by a 2007 Toyota around 11 p.m. The driver of the Lincoln lost control and hit the center divider, causing the SUV to flip over.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, obtained a video of Ferrell sitting upright on a stretcher and speaking on his cellphone as firefighters loaded him into the back of an ambulance. An eyewitness told the website that a female passenger in the SUV was also injured and appeared to be bleeding profusely. The unidentified woman and the third passenger were also hospitalized.

A rep for Ferrell told TMZ that the Saturday Night Live alum has since been released from the hospital and is doing OK. Us Weekly has also reached out for comment.

Earlier in the night, Ferrell appeared as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, at Funny or Die’s Glam Up the Midterms event in San Diego, California. He was joined on stage by Billy Eichner. The fellow comedians hosted the event to encourage people under the age of 40 to vote in the U.S. midterm elections.

