Tearing up our hearts. Justin Timberlake is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, which begs the question: will ‘NSync be making a surprise appearance?

“I always keep an open mind,” JC Chasez exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The boy band, which also includes Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, last reunited onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2013. The longtime pals belted out their hit “Bye, Bye, Bye” during Timberlake’s Video Vanguard medley.

‘NSync previously performed at the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige. Timberlake would go on to sing with Janet Jackson at the 2004 event and accidentally expose her breast during a choreographed move.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Timberlake would be gracing the Super Bowl stage once more this year. “I think Justin will put on a great show for the Super Bowl halftime,” Chasez, 41, tells Us. “He is at his best when the lights are brightest.”

‘NSync formed in 1995 and disbanded in early 2002. They may not be on the road together anymore, but in honor of the 20th anniversary release of their 1998 debut album, the stars have teamed up with Epic Rights to launch a new line of branded merchandise.

“I think we as a band were feeling a little nostalgic,” Chasez says. “The thing that we actually thought we were so clever with was the marionettes because we did No Strings Attached. We were like, ‘We’ll never make Barbie dolls, but this is kind of cool,'” he adds, laughing, recalling some of the crazier items that used to be on shelves. “It was our way of having fun with our fans.”

