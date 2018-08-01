Still going strong! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith couldn’t help but gush over each other on Instagram while reminiscing on their more than 20-year relationship.

“I just realized… This year we’ve been together more than HALF OUR LIVES! @jadapinkettsmith,” the 49-year-old Fresh Prince alum captioned a sweet selfie with his wife.

“How did we switch roles today???” the 46-year-old Girls Trip star responded. “You write something sentimental and I’m trying to be funny on my insta LOL! But can you believe it? A whole lotta growth and miracles along the way. I’m proud of us.”

And their fellow celebrities couldn’t help but express their adoration for one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples.

“Wowwwwwww,” Jenna Dewan, who split from husband Channing Tatum earlier this year, commented alongside a hand clapping and heart emoji. Gabrielle Union added nine smiling emoticons, while Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun simply wrote, “congrats.”

Followers of Smith’s page also got in on the action. “@willsmith @jadapinkettsmith you too are such an inspiration my favourite couple ever I hope you guys stay together forever because you guys are the best I can’t praise you guys enough you’re awesome and will come on with some more music,” one wrote.

Another commenter added: “That’s a wonderful life.! To have your best friend with you and support each other through the journey of this life.”

Meanwhile, over on his wife’s page, the actress posted a hilarious video of a a Husky dog messing with a cat, and wrote jokingly, “Will and I. Can you guess who’s who?”

The couple — who wed in December 1997 — are parents of two kids, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17.

