Bring on the waterworks! Will Smith posted a touching tribute in honor of his 20th marriage anniversary to Jada — and shared some heartfelt lessons.

The Fresh Prince alum, 49, took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to share a sentimental wedding pic of himself and his wife alongside some thoughts. He began: “20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since.”

As he continued to pen his views on learning to be selfless over the years, he compared love to “gardening,” and wrote, “I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be. (Into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.”

He added: “I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom.”

In a simple, yet powerful closing, he made a promise to his longtime love. “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth,” he concluded the post.

The Men in Black actor is no stranger to defending his high-profile romance. In 2015, he spoke to Us Weekly about the challenges of both him and Jada having demanding careers. “Jada and I have struggled with that a little bit,” he told Us at the time. “The problem is one person is in work mode while the other person is in chill mode. Then it’s like you’re both trying to come up.”

Will and Jada tied the knot on December 31, 1997, and are parents of Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17.

