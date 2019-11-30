Wilmer Valderrama: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me





Wilmer Valderrama opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about 25 things you might not know about him — including his biggest regret from That ‘70s Show, the advice he received from Robin Williams and his pump-up song before heading to the set. Read on to learn more about the NCIS actor.

1. My ideal date night is a moonlight picnic.

2. Whenever I need to clear my mind and reset, I hit the gym, a.k.a. my punching bag.

3. My biggest regret is that I didn’t take the basement couch from That ’70s Show.

4. My parents are the most influential people in my life. They sold everything we had in Venezuela to bring us back to America and give us a shot at the American dream.

5. The first concert I ever went to was Matchbox Twenty, with my sister.

6. I know how to unicycle.

7. I’m crazy OCD.

8. The greatest advice I’ve ever received was from Robin Williams: “Never forget. And always remember … It’s supposed to be fun.”

9. Trusting people can be like tossing a coin. It’s a hard lesson, but I’ll flip a coin any day — I love people.

10. My mom used to call me Mime. Why? I’m still confused.

11. If I could cast someone to play me in a movie, it would be my nephew, Christian Valderrama.

12. My favorite food is sushi.

13. I’m loyal to a fault.

14. My pump-up song before heading to [the NCIS] set is “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain.

15. The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn on salsa music!

16. The last thing I do before I go to sleep is turn on rain sounds.

17. My favorite place to vacation is Park City, Utah.

18. My favorite holiday is Día de los Muertos.

19. If I could meet any famous person it would be Desi Arnaz.

20. People would be surprised to know that I’m allergic to scallops.

21. My go-to workouts are MMA and circuit training with my trainer, Jordan Feramisco.

22. My favorite book of all time is Fast Food Nation [by Eric Schlosser].

23. My biggest pet peeve is when people lie. I also can’t stand it when someone chews with their mouth open.

24. The thing I love about my NCIS character is that he’s a wild card. You don’t know what you’re gonna get.

25. My personal mantra is: “If you woke up this morning, you’re already winning.”

NCIS airs on CBS, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.