



Winnie Harlow knows how to party! The Victoria’s Secret model spent her 25th birthday weekend in Miami surrounded by close friends, good drinks and, of course, sweet treats.

Harlow started the celebrations on Friday, July 26, with pals at Swan restaurant where she was gifted with a five-tiered, red and gold birthday cake by David Grutman. Following the group’s dinner, they headed to STORY nightclub where she was presented with a variety of gifts.

The Canada native was given a massive bouquet of white roses as she sipped Perrier-Jouet champagne — and was even surprised with a cake in the shape of a bottle of bubbly. Harlow didn’t lay low, either. At one point, she made her way to the DJ booth where she danced and posed with club performers.

The supermodel stunned in a crystal-covered, two-piece outfit that showed off her fit figure. Other celebrities who were in attendance at STORY on Friday were DJ Pauly D, Jermaine Dupri and Da Baby, who performed later in the night.

Harlow continued the celebration throughout the weekend and made her way to LIV on Sunday, July 28, where she mixed and mingled with 2 Chainz and their crews behind the DJ booth.

“Thank you everyone for my birthday wishes, and calls,” Harlow captioned an Instagram picture of herself in a tiny bikini aboard a yacht. “I really feel the love and am honoured and overwhelmed! It’s really a god given blessing to feel this type of love.”

For Harlow’s Sunday outing, she rocked a skintight lime green outfit that wasn’t the easiest to get in and out of on her own. “How last night ended,” she wrote alongside an Instagram picture that showed her sleeping in the ensemble on Monday, July 29. “I woke up this morning and almost peed myself cause everyone was asleep and I can’t get out this outfit alone.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!