New York Liberty guard and WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu married Las Vegas Raiders center Hronnis Grasu on Sunday, March 10, in a star-studded Laguna Beach wedding.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, Breanna Stewart and even the Oregon Ducks mascot were just some of the famous faces at the reception.

Ionescu, 26, posted photos of the ceremony and reception via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.

“March 10, 2024🤍The day I got to marry my best friend, my other half. The best day of my life. I love you, always and forever,” the caption read.

Related: Courtside Love! Celeb Couples Who Watch Basketball Together: Photos Love and basketball! Whether it’s a college matchup or the NBA, celeb couples love a date night that involves courtside seats. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have perfected the art of the courtside appearance over the years, especially during the era when the “99 Problems” rapper owned a partial stake in the Brooklyn Nets. The twosome, who […]

Evander Holyfield, Lindsey Vonn and Mark Jackson were among the sports celebs to comment with their congratulations.

Basketball Hall of Famers Pau Gasol and Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally were also in attendance at the ceremony.

“To an everlasting bond of love 💗 what an amazing wedding of two very special people, a weekend full of smiles and happy tears,” Sabally, Ionescu’s college teammate, wrote via Instagram.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Lakers great Kobe Bryant, took to Instagram to congratulate Ionescu and Grasu, writing, “Congratulations to @sabrina_i and @h_grasu!!!. Such a beautiful couple. Wishing you both the very best, always!!! Xo.”

Before his death in 2020, Bryant was a mentor to Ionescu, and the two developed a close bond. Ionescu even spoke at his memorial service in Los Angeles days after his passing, then flew home to Oregon to tie her own single-season NCAA triple-double record that night.

As more guests post their social media memories from the wedding, fans are starting to get an inside look into the celebration. Stewart, 29, posted several photos with her wife, Marta Xargay, and the pair were all smiles.

Related: WNBA Star Breanna Stewart and Wife Marta Xargay's Relationship Timeline Sports phenomenon Breanna Stewart met her wife, Marta Xargay, while doing the thing she loves best: playing basketball. Stewart, a New York native, was in Russia playing for the team Dynamo Kursk when she met Xargay, who was born in Spain. Both of them joined the squad for the 2018-19 season, but they didn’t immediately […]

Ionescu and Grasu, 32, have been together since 2021 and announced their engagement in January 2023. Both are of Romanian descent and were student-athletes at the University of Oregon. When Grasu proposed, Ionescu thought she was going to a GQ photo shoot. Instead, Grasu was there waiting for her.

“I was completely shocked and caught off guard because he played it off so well,” she revealed in a TikTok video. “I couldn’t stop taking pictures with my ring. This night was just so special.”

With WNBA training camp just weeks away, Ionescu won’t have much time to bask in her newlywed bliss. The Liberty are looking to avenge their WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces last year. Grasu will have a little more time to enjoy his offseason before the NFL ramps up later this summer.