Women-Led Marketing Agency ChicExecs Celebrates 20th Anniversary, And Its Growth From Napkin Idea To Industry Leader

Women-founded PR and retail placement agency ChicExecs is celebrating its 20th anniversary, after growing from a napkin idea to a top global marketing powerhouse.

PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling founded ChicExecs to share their experiences with emerging and established brands, and now serve as co-presidents over a company that has grown to include two sister companies, ExPR and Backhouse Agency, and more than 80 employees nationwide.

“We are so blessed and honored to be on this journey with such a hardworking team of professionals,” said Carlson. “Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the success of the brands we serve. Thank you for supporting one another and for your unwavering commitment. And to our wonderful clients, your trust and collaboration have allowed us to elevate your businesses to success. For this, Kailynn and I are extremely grateful. We look forward to the next 20 years!”

Attributing their success to effective leadership, an entrepreneurial spirit and experts in news, public relations, and digital marketing, ChicExecs is poised to continue being among the top U.S. companies in its industry.

ExPR is led by seasoned news anchor and PR expert Kristen Wessel, positioning industry thought leaders in opportunities to showcase their expertise and provide insights on relevant topics, while Backhouse Agency assists brands with ad placements across various platforms.

Along with glowing reviews from clients that feel truly understood and enhanced by ChicExecs’ services, the agency has received accolades including a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business and Best Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine.



ChicExecs has also been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. magazines, where the leadership team regularly shares their expertise on current public relations and marketing topics.

“All of this began with a napkin idea we had for our tech product and look where we are now!” said Bowling. “We couldn’t have done this without the fantastic team we assembled that has been a part of building this company over the years. Together, we share a passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed across various mediums. We’ve enjoyed the privilege of partnering with thousands of national and international brands to position them for success in their respective industries while enjoying our achievements simultaneously.”



TMX contributed to this story.