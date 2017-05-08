Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot: ‘I’m Not a Fighter’ But ‘I Will Fight for Good’

Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot may play an otherworldly warrior, but in real life, she’s a lover, not a fighter. “I don’t enjoy conflict in my life,” the actress, 32, told Marie Claire for its June cover story. “Unlike Wonder Woman, I’m not a fighter [but] I will fight for good.”

She has that last part in common with her onscreen alter ego. “Wonder Woman has this honorable core. So does Gal,” director Patty Jenkinson said of Gadot.

“My mom raised my sister and me to be confident women with aspirations,” the actress, 32, added to Marie Claire. “And I always felt capable. I’m not saying that I’m stronger than most men … but we all have the same brains and we can achieve the same things.”

Jon Hamm, for one, has no doubts about Gadot’s abilities. “I’d be dead if I did as much as she has … she works really hard,” he told the mag of the Israeli former model, his costar in Keeping Up With the Joneses. “And it shows.”

Even so, Gadot knows women face an uphill battle in Hollywood. “There’s a long way to go until we can make gender a nonissue,” she shared. “I don’t know if it’ll ever happen. I’m hoping it will because life would be so much cooler and less complicated then. Also, for men, by the way.”

