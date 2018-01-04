Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg started the new year with a big loss — his $1.3 million, uninsured bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka.

According to police, nothing else was stolen from Ingberg’s bar.

“I am obviously very upset, It was the icing on the cake in my collection,” the Copenhagen, Denmark, bar owner explained to Radio Free Europe of the bottle, which he says he had in his possession for nearly six months. “Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle to have there.”

Bloomberg reports that the bottle was on loan to the bar by a Russian businessman

According to Fortune, the high value of the vodka comes not from the actual contents, but from the bottle itself, as it’s covered with roughly 6.6 pounds of gold, as well as 6.6 pounds of silver. Inberg told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Danish police were notified of the theft on Tuesday, January 2, and investigator Knud Hvass told the Associated Press the following day that it is still too early to determine whether the alleged thief had forcibly entered the premises of the bar or had a key.

A replica of the bottle has appeared on House of Cards, in a scene when it was gifted by Russian President Victor Petrov to President Frank Underwood at a state dinner.

