Woxer Launches WNBA Player-Approved Flex Line Of Athletic Underwear For Movement

Underwear brand Woxer has launched its Flex Line of athletic underwear developed in collaboration with WNBA players to be comfortable and supportive for women on the move.

The brand is offering two lengths of underwear and a sports bra in its Flex Line, designed to meet the demands of WNBA players like Kierstan Bell, Natasha Howard, and Kamilla Carduso, who say they feel most comfortable while wearing Flex products.

“I love Woxer’s commitment as a brand to inclusivity and comfort,” Bell said in a statement. “This new collection prioritizes movement and flexibility. Flex is the athletic underwear pros like myself have been waiting for. It is exceptionally comfortable and highly breathable, the only thing I wear on the court.”

Women’s active underwear has traditionally been limited to sexualized styles of uncomfortable thongs and panties. Some women athletes have tried to make do with men’s underwear, but the extra fabric can get in the way of their movement. Woxer, long known for its innovative boxer brief designs for people of all sizes and genders, sought to provide a solution for women athletes.

The Flex Line includes the Baller Flex boxer brief with a 5-inch inseam, the Biker Flex boxer brief with a 9-inch inseam, and the Boss Flex supportive sports bra with power mesh for compression comfort.

The Flex Line offers silhouettes similar to Woxer’s classic offerings made of modal material, but made instead from breathable, sweat-wicking recycled polyester/spandex to keep wearers dry, supported, and empowered to move freely in comfort.

Along with meeting consumer demands for size inclusivity, Woxer prioritizes eco-friendly practices, partnering with socially responsible manufacturers who meet consumer demand for ethically made apparel.

“It’s important to have choices in underwear that are empowering without being overtly sexualized,” said Woxer founder and CEO Alexandra Fuente. “Woxer will continue to push the boundaries, support women athletes, and set new standards in the industry. Functional athletic underwear for women has been long overdue and Flex’s athletic boxer briefs fills a huge gap in the market. It’s everything college and professional athletes have been asking for.”

TMX contributed to this story.