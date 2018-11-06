Sending wishes for a speedy recovery! Professional wrestler Paul Levesque — also known as Triple H — showcased a brutal injury he suffered on his shoulder during a recent match and revealed that he’ll be undergoing a medical procedure for it.

The 49-year-old WWE Raw star took to Instagram on Monday, November 5, to share a photo of his severely bruised chest, shoulder and arm. ‪”Surgery in the AM …‬” Levesque captioned the pic. “ … makes you stronger.”

Levesque — who is married to Stephanie McMahon the chief brand officer of WWE — suffered a torn pectoral muscle while wrestling in the main event of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2, according to the New York Post.

The Blade: Trinity actor endured the injury during a match in which he teamed up with Shawn Michaels to take on the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker. Despite the damage to his body, Triple H went on to win the highly-anticipated match.

Levesque isn’t the only member of the WWE family to recently reveal a health battle. Last month, superstar Roman Reigns revealed that his leukemia had returned, noting that he’d be stepping away from the ring for a while.

“The reality is my name is Joe and I’ve been living with leukemia for 11 years and unfortunately it’s back,” Reigns — whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi — told the crowd at WWE Raw in October. (The 33-year-old was first diagnosed at age 22.)

He continued: “Because the leukemia is back, I can’t fulfill my role. I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the universal championship. I’m not going to lie, I’ll take every prayer you can send my way, but I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m not looking for you to feel bad for me, because I have faith.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!