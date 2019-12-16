



Ready to meet them outside the ring? WWE stars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are starting their own podcast, and things are about to get real.

In their podcast, called “The New Day: Feel the Power,” the wrestling stars have teamed up with Endeavor Audio to bring the drama from the mat to your phone. In episode 3, out Monday, December 16, the trio opened up about the injuries that they believe are holding them back.

“Knowing that I could possibly be out for up to a year … is absolutely terrifying to me,” Xavier, 33, admitted on the show. “Ever since I was little, this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do with this much passion … To get an injury that will take me out for an extended period of time is something that … has kind of shaken me, like, to my core.”

In episode 2, they shared how their wrestling crew chose the name, “The New Day,” and revealed that they originally considered using the moniker, “Healing Through Harmony.” Almost immediately, the trio came across some major stumbling blocks. “Our name is probably the most important thing … the most important aspect of a group,” Kofi shared on the show. “That’s the thing that people call you. … Healing Through Harmony, you can’t chant that!”

The fun banter with Big E and Xavier that follows makes it clear just how good of a team these three actually are. In February 2019, Kofi spoke with Canton Rep about how the pals found their magic.

“The stars aligned, and our chemistry is unbelievable,” he said. “When we go out there, we’re having genuine fun. We’re not just characters going out there acting like it; it’s actual fun we’re having, and people feel that energy and want to be a part of it.”

Now, they’re bringing that magic and fun to their podcast. Though Kofi promised they’ve “never gotten into a fight” over the last five years, their new show will bring debates aplenty.

The athletes are promising a “reality audio experience like no other,” according to a statement shared with In Touch. Kofi, 38, Big E, 33, and Xavier open up about sports, video games, music and what their lives are really like. This ultimately will allow fans to see an all-new side to the stars.

New episodes of “The New Day: Feel the Power” are released every Monday, wherever podcasts are streamed.