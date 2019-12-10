



Is this the last we’ll see of Ronda Rousey on reality TV? It’s a possibility — but doesn’t sound likely. The wrestler, 32, joined Total Divas at the start of season 9, and although she’s done with WWE, she may not be finished with the reality show.

“I would like to be part of it if they would like to have me back. I actually had a really good time. It forced me to make time available to hang out with my girlfriends and that’s I think my favorite part,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I feel like if I was able to do another season of Total Divas, it would be a really great way to stay connected with all those girls and not just through text messages but actually be able to continue to share experiences with them.”

In April, the 9-1-1 star walked away from the WWE in hopes to start a family with husband Travis Browne. Now, she loves her life at home with him.

“In MMA there was the next fight — there was always the next fight that I had to worry about. And then in WWE, I was always worried about the next show and I think this is kind of the first time in my life I’ve been able to sit back and relax and not be driven by so much necessity,” Rousey reveals. “But I’ve been driven by the necessity for so long, it’s like you forget what your wants actually are. So it’s kind of getting to know myself all over again outside of what’s required of me.”

Part of what she wants is to just spend more time just relaxing. “It’s just really nice to be entirely home and be present with my family. I go to sleep at 9:30 every night and I’ll sleep until 9 a.m. every morning,” she shares with Us. “I think that’s just my whole life of being backed up, I just need rest.”

While the Olympian would like to be invited back on Total Divas, she’s also hopeful that eventually, she’ll find her way back to the WWE — when she’s ready.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to be back in the same capacity that I was before. I think it was really rough for my family to be gone for 200 days out of the year,” the former UFC fighter says. “No one ever really retires from the business. I’m just trying to find that way to balance both. I think that it is possible to find that happy medium, but this time last year I was just 100 percent in on wrestling and I just want to be 100 percent in on my family right now. I’m going to try to find a way to balance the two in the future.”

The season 9 finale of Total Divas airs on E! Tuesday, December 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo