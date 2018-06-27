Wynonna Judd’s 22-year-old daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation from a previous drug arrest, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It’s confirmed that Grace Pauline Kelley is serving an eight-year sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee,” Robert Reburn, PIO East Tennessee tells Us. “Grace’s probation was revoked on February 8, 2018. Grace was given a eight year sentence for scheduled two drugs (meth) in June of 2016 and another four year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016. Her sentence doesn’t set to expire until August 2025.”

Radar Online reports Judd’s daughter pleaded guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent in Williamson County in May 2017. She was ordered by a Tennessee judge to play $3,092.50 in fines. Kelley also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth in Maury County.

Judd, 54, and her ex-husband, Arch Kelley, welcomed Grace in 1996. They are also parents of 23-year-old son Elijah. They tied the knot in January 1996 when country singer was pregnant with their daughter, but called it quits in 1998. (Judd rose to fame in the ‘80s alongside her mother, Naomi Judd, as the country music duo The Judds. Her half-sister, Ashley Judd, is an actress.)

This is not Grace’s first run-in with the law. She was arrested in December 2015 at a Walgreen’s drug store, according to Radar, and again in 2016 for possession of meth. The outlet added that in November 2016, Grace was arrested in Alabama for being a “fugitive from justice” and as a result, her probation was revoked.

Judd and Arch have yet to publicly comment on their daughter’s sentence.

