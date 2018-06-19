XXXTentacion spoke about his legacy and predicted his own death during an eerie Instagram Live session months before he was shot and killed on Monday, June 18.

“Worst thing comes to worse, I f–king die a tragic death or some s–t and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” the 20-year-old told fans in December. The clip surfaced again on social media on Monday.

“If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy, or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life, regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me,” he. “I don’t give a f–k because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is. So I just wanted to say I appreciate and love all of you, and I believe in you all.”

The “Sad!” rapper also spoke about his battle with depression in the livestream.

“Do not let your depression make you,” he said at the time. “Do not let your body define your soul, let your soul find your body. Your mind is limitless. You are worth more than you can believe. All you have to do is dream and all you have to do is want to fulfill that dream and have the strength.”

As previously reported, XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday afternoon. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in dispatch audio obtained by TMZ that the shooting was a “possible drive-by.”

The controversial star had been awaiting trial on more than a dozen felony charges. His ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, claimed that he was physically and mentally abusive toward her while she was pregnant. After his death on Monday, she wrote on Instagram, “i want to scream at the top of my lungs until i can’t then keep screaming. i don’t want to believe this. no one knows. the shit. i feel. for you.”

