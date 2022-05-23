XXXTentacion’s Little Brother Aiden Kerr Carries on His Foundation and Legacy

Written in partnership with Darby Jones.

At the young age of just 11 years old, Aiden Kerr is already making a difference in the world. Although he may be in middle school, Aiden is a boy of many talents who is also helping those in his community who may be less fortunate than him. Generation Z has already proven to be the most generous group ever, with nearly fifty percent of Gen-Zers donating to charity last year, according to Charity Digital.

Wise beyond his years, Aiden has endured a lot for someone so young. His older brother, rapper XXXTentacion, was shot and killed nearly four years ago in their home state of Florida. Aiden comes from a close-knit, loving family, so the loss of his big brother was a tragedy. Aiden’s mother, Cleopatra, helped him learn to love giving back to others who were less fortunate than him.

Some of the charities that Aiden is involved with are the SOS Children’s Villages, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to orphaned children, and the XXXTENTACION Foundation, a non-profit that is dedicated to honoring late rapper “X” through working with a variety of charities and organizations. All year long, Aiden works with the SOS Children’s Villages in Florida. This organization helps build families for children in need, shaping their futures and the development of their communities. This organization is close to Aiden’s heart, as he realizes how fortunate he is.

A few months ago, Aiden put together an event to give the children a way to celebrate Christmas. For the Christmas carnival, Aiden and his team worked hard to ensure each child had presents, as well as a safe, care-free environment to have fun together. Throughout the year, Aiden also donates toys and food and spends time with the children that he has built friendships with on a regular basis.

Aiden is also heavily involved in the XXXTENTACION Foundation, the non-profit that is dedicated to honoring the memory of Jahseh D. Onfroy, who was commonly known by his rapper name “X.” The organization helps a variety of charities and people and working with the foundation helps Aiden to feel connected to his late brother while simultaneously helping others.

While giving back to the community takes up a lot of his time, Aiden makes sure to find time to still be a kid. He is a talented musician — just like his brother — and he loves playing the piano. He also shares his talents and interests with his followers on his YouTube channel. From self-defense to MMA, Aiden has a wide range of hobbies, and he is sure to be a talent to watch in the coming years.