The biggest fight of her life. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster opened up about a personal battle that she is fighting in a new blog post.

The reality star, 51, wrote a new blog on BravoTV.com and touched on her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease. Once an active blogger for the show, Foster's voice has been more absent since the November premiere of season five.

"I would like to apologize for my lousy participation in the blogging department at the moment," the Dutch model began. "Although writing is usually my favorite thing to do, I unfortunately have lost the ability to do so in an intelligent matter at this time."

"Most of you know I have been battling Lyme disease for the past three years," continued Foster, who is the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid. "I wasted the first year trying to get diagnosed and spent the next two trying to find a cure. I have gone from the conventional long-term antibiotics to about every holistic protocol there is to offer. Unfortunately, I was only able to get to about a 60 percent recovery until I relapsed in early December and have not been able to find my way back."

Caused by bacteria, Lyme disease can often be treated if caught early, but because Foster did not learn that she had the disease until much after she caught it, the beauty is struggling with much harsher symptoms. As it progresses, the illness can affect the heart and nervous system.

"I have lost the ability to read, write, or even watch TV, because I can't process information or any stimulation for that matter," Foster admitted in her post. "It feels like someone came in and confiscated my brain and tied my hands behind my back to just watch and see life go by without me participating in it."

She went on to voice her frustration on the lack of vaccine or cure for Lyme disease in the U.S.

??I guess God gives his hardest battles to the strongest soldiers #MyHealthJourney #SearchForACure #NeuroLogicalLymeDisease Thank you to My love @officialdfoster and thank you to the most extraordinary staff at #MountElizabethNovenaHospital #Singapore for your kindness and excellent medical care A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Jan 18, 2015 at 11:55pm PST

"As tired and hopeless as I feel at times, I have an undeniable spirit that will continue to fight and travel the world until I have the proper answers," she wrote. "I keep reminding myself that I was given this task for a greater purpose, which keeps me driven and motivated to think outside the box to make a difference not only for myself but for all my fellow Lymies suffering some form of this debilitating disease that we know so little about. A lot of great medicines and ancient therapies are blocked by the FDA, so that's why I choose to travel and recognize the value of diverse points of view in medicine."

Foster shared a photo from said travels on Monday, Jan. 19. The RHOBH star posted an image via Instagram of herself lying in a hospital bed in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, where she was being cared for by three medical professionals and her husband, songwriter and producer David Foster.

"I guess God gives his hardest battles to the strongest soldiers," she captioned the shot. "#MyHealthJourney #SearchForACure #NeuroLogicalLymeDisease Thank you to My love @officialdfoster and thank you to the most extraordinary staff at #MountElizabethNovenaHospital #Singapore for your kindness and excellent medical care."

