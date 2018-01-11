Yolanda Hadid is opening up to Us Weekly exclusively about her daughter Bella Hadid’s battle with anxiety.

“Bella suffers from anxiety. She goes through times where … she doesn’t like her body because she gained five pounds, or [she’s] too skinny. All this stuff that kids go through,” the Making a Model host, 53, says. “We’re all in the same game, and we all deal with that stuff. Even girls that are not models go through that. So, I think it’s really a great reality check to see that we’re all human and we’re all trying to do our best. All that matters is that you really try to be the best version of yourself.”

Bella, 21, and her sister, Gigi Hadid, both make appearances on their mother’s new Lifetime reality series and give advice to some of the contestants. “Gigi was on a photo shoot with them [for] her collection with Tommy Hilfiger. So, she was kind of guiding the girls on set, teaching them that it’s not really all about posing. It’s about bringing out the core of who you are,” Yolanda tells Us. “Being able to express that through your eyes, into the camera, so when somebody picks up a photo, it speaks to you.”

Bella used her personal struggles to give advice to the fellow models on the show. “Bella really dealt with some of the girls that were really insecure and were blocking themselves to take great pictures because they were so insecure,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says. “Bella was trying to say, ‘You know, I feel insecure too, but I’ve learned to push through it and just go for it.’”

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, January 11, at 10 p.m. ET.

