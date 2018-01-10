YouTube is officially cutting ties with Logan Paul. The video sharing platform is pressing pause on current projects they have with the 22-year-old vlogger, who offended many users after sharing a controversial video of an apparent suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, where many people take their lives every year.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” a spokesperson for YouTube told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Wednesday, January 10. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in Season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new originals are on hold.”

The news comes one day after YouTube released an open letter condemning the internet celebrity’s video. “Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on,” the statement, shared via Twitter on Tuesday, January 9, read. “Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views.”

The Weird Loners actor’s father, Greg Paul, issued a statement via Instagram on Tuesday explaining that Logan will soon return to vlogging. “We all screw up. It’s a part of life,” he captioned the post. “Logan is coming back. That is definite. The amount of love that has been coming out has been unbelievable … The haters think they’re having an effect on us. If the haters knew how much love was out there, how much support was out there, they would shut their freaking mouths.”

As previously reported, Paul issued a second apology on January 2 after his video, posted one day earlier, received a wave of backlash on social media. “I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” the former Vine star told followers in an emotional clip. “So what we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned and the reactions you saw on tape were raw, they were unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel.”

Paul has not yet commented on YouTube’s announcement.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

