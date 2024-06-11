YouTuber Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, Dead

YouTube star Ben Potter — best known as Comicstorian — has died, according to his wife, Nathalie Potter.

Potter died in an “unfortunate accident” on Saturday, June 8, Nathalie shared in an emotional post via Potter’s X account on Monday, June 10. People reports that Potter was 40.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for,” wrote Nathalie.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it,” she continued.

Nathalie wrote that Potter was “my world” and asked fans for privacy as she grieves her husband’s death.

As for Potter’s YouTube channel, which has over 3 million followers, Nathalie said she wants to keep his legacy alive.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube,” she shared. “The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

Straight Outta Compton star O’Shea Jackson Jr., 33, was among those who paid tribute to Potter.

“Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan,” Jackson — who is the oldest son of iconic rapper Ice Cube — shared via X on Monday. “Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter.”

I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something. Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I'm heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a… — O'Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 11, 2024

Potter’s last YouTube video, “Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel,” was published on Friday, June 7, just one day before his death.