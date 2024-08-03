Zac Efron was taken to the hospital following an accident while swimming in Ibiza, according to reports from TMZ.

A rep told the outlet that the Iron Claw star suffered a “minor swimming incident” while in a pool at a villa on the Spanish island on Friday, August 2. They added that Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The exact details of the incident are unclear, though TMZ reports that staff at the villa had to pull Efron out of the pool. Reps who spoke to the publication said Efron was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and added that the actor is in good health.

Us Weekly has reached out to Efron’s representatives for comment.

It’s not the first time that Efron has suffered an injury that caused an uproar. The one-time Disney Channel heartthrob shared that he broke his jaw after he fell while running in his house with socks on.

Efron told Men’s Health in 2022 that he woke up with his jaw bone “hanging off his face” after falling into a granite fountain. He later shared with Entertainment Tonight that the accident was almost fatal.

“It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Efron was forced to share the embarrassing story after rumors spread that he’d undergone plastic surgery on his chin. He said that physical therapy to overcome the injury, coupled with the compensating muscles that grew stronger while he recovered, changed the shape of his jawline.

“The masseters just grew,” he told Men’s Health, referring to the muscles along the lower jaw that aid with chewing. “They just got really, really big.”

Smart marks though they picked up a reference to the incident in his Netflix movie, A Family Affair. In the rom-com with Nicole Kidman that dropped in June, Efron’s vain actor character recalls a conspiracy theory around whether or not he’s had plastic surgery and admits that he’s had minor work done on a jaw injury.

“People thought that my quad [muscles] were completely fake. Like, that I got implants,” Efron tells Kidman in the film. “People magazine had a four-page spread on my quad job. They called me the ‘quad father.’ It’s not that funny, actually, I had to sue them. But, they’re real.… I did have surgery though. Just right there [under my chin]. I fell on set onto some broken glass.”