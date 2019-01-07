Zac Efron’s grandfather is the “Original Efron,” the actor says, but he’s also the original Zac Efron superfan. As eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed, the grandpa has years-old glamour shots and headshots of his famous grandson.

Zac, 31, posted a video of his grandfather blowing out a candle on Sunday, January 6. The wall behind the birthday boy was decorated with multiple photos of a young Zac, including a photo of the actor shirtless on the beach.

“Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible!” Zac wrote in his caption. “After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad.”

The Baywatch star has a lot of fond memories of the eldest Efron. “From the day I came into this world, taught me everything,” he wrote. “How to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest.”

He added: “I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the [mountain] and beyond.”

Zac has a slew of movies in the development pipeline, including the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He recently teased that project on Instagram, showing off his transformation into the infamous serial killer.

