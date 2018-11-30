Heartthrob no more. Zac Efron is saying goodbye to his label as an all-American heartthrob and hello to a much creepier world thanks to his upcoming role as serial killer Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The 31-year-old actor shared a picture of himself dressed as Bundy in what appears to be a courtroom on Instagram on Thursday, November 28, marking the first time the world got a look at his complete transformation into the notorious serial killer.

Efron captioned the photo, “Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile.”

Lily Collins, the actress who plays Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, shared another image from the movie on her own Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, as well. The pic shows her and Efron celebrating a little girl’s birthday with a homemade cake and party hats.

“The #SundanceFestival lineup has just been announced and I’m so proud to be included!” the actress, 29, wrote alongside the movie still. “Here’s a glimpse of the film @zacefron and I worked with @joeberlingerfilms and our incredible team, ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.’ Here we go!….”

The Greatest Showman actor first introduced fans to his character in director Joe Berlinger’s upcoming movie in January with a behind-the-scenes picture posted to Twitter.

“Meet Ted. #BehindTheScenes,” Efron simply wrong along with a black-and-white photo of himself being photographed for what appears to be a mug shot.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will tell the story of Bundy from Kloepfer’s perspective, including how she denied his crimes for years before eventually turning him in to police. Bundy admitted to killing 30 women across the United States before he was executed in January 1989.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.

