Zac Efron is tapping into his dark side. The Greatest Showman actor has shared the first look at his transformation into serial killer Ted Bundy for the upcoming movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The actor, 30, shared a photo on Twitter on Wednesday, January 17, to introduce his followers to his new role in director Joe Berlinger’s film. “Meet Ted. #BehindTheScenes 🎬,” Efron tweeted along with a black-and-white photo of himself being photographed for what looks like a mug shot.

In the photo, the Baywatch star is holding a place card while wearing a formfitting white T-shirt with dark bell-bottom pants, similar to one of Bundy’s mug shots from 1975.

Berlinger also shared an Instagram photo of himself holding a placard and revealed that shooting for the film starts on Thursday, January 18. “#Excited to be #doingtime on my new @zacefron and @lilyjcollins #movie … we start #shooting #tomorrow … #moviemagic,” the director wrote on Wednesday.

Lily Collins will also be starring in the movie as the serial killer’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. The movie will follow Bundy’s crimes from Elizabeth’s perspective, who refused to believe the truth about her boyfriend for years before she eventually turned him in. Bundy admitted to killing 36 young women across the country, and was executed in 1989.

Collins, 28, also shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo on Wednesday, writing: “Camera testing 1,2,3…”

Efron’s involvement with the film was announced in May 2017, and in October, it was revealed that Collins had also joined the cast.

