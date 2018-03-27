Moments before I bit Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/EAzZXTBcbo — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 27, 2018

Case closed! Zach Braff weighted in the controversy surrounding Beyoncé’s bite and teased that he may have been involved in the scandal.

The Scrubs alum, 42, tweeted a throwback photo with Jay-Z on Tuesday, March 27, alongside the seemingly sarcastic caption, “Moments before I bit Beyoncé.”

Fans responded to the funny revelation in the comments, with many telling Braff that they didn’t buy his story.

i knew it was you! pic.twitter.com/oVbiHLm8Kz — AA (@allisona15) March 27, 2018

You're joking like the beehive won't come for you and everything you love 😂 — ten (@TenOncominStorm) March 27, 2018

Your comfort with your awkwardness allows me to appreciate my own awkwardness lol — Dr. Awesome 🏳️‍🌈 (@MenschetteOB) March 27, 2018

Tiffany Haddish sent Beyoncé’s loyal following into a frenzy on Monday, March 26, when she revealed that an unidentified actress sunk her teeth into the “Formation” songstress’ face at a party she and Jay-Z hosted in December 2017. Although it is unknown whether the Alex, Inc. star attended the soiree, given Haddish’s account, it is unlikely he is the perpetrator,

The 20-time Grammy winner has received lots of support since Haddish detailed the incident. “She thinks it’s sweet that people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Beyoncé’s team is being contacted by almost everyone they’ve ever met! They are getting texts and calls asking, ‘Were you there? What did you see? Have you heard anything?’ It’s pretty insane for anyone that works with Beyoncé.”

Many celebrities have taken to social media to comment on the craziness — some have even felt the need to clear their names after it was confirmed they attended the party.

“Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite,” Sanaa Lathan tweeted. Meanwhile, Sara Foster wrote on Instagram, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!