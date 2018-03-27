Beyoncé was overwhelmed with all of the support she received after Tiffany Haddish revealed that the singer was bitten on her face by an unnamed actress at a party in December, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it,” the source says. “Beyoncé’s team is being contacted by almost everyone they’ve ever met! They are getting texts and calls asking, ‘Were you there? What did you see? Have you heard anything?’ It’s pretty insane for anyone that works with Beyoncé.”

Haddish, 38, nearly broke the internet when she spoke about the incident in an interview with GQ that was published on Monday, March 26. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” the Girls Trip actress recalled to the magazine. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch —’ and snatched him.”

Later that night, Haddish approached Queen Bey at the bar. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Not long after the story came out, #WhoBitBeyonce became a trending topic on Twitter as members of the Beyhive tried to figure out which actress would commit such a heinous act. Chrissy Teigen even got in on the action, tweeting, “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyoncé in the face. I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster, both of whom attended the party in question, denied any involvement. “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite,” the Love & Basketball actress, 46, tweeted on Monday. Meanwhile, the 90210 alum, 37, took to Instagram, writing, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

