Zara Tindall had a “lovely” birthday — at least according to husband Mike Tindall.

“We had a lovely day. She had to ride in the morning, but then we went out for lunch and then we just hung out all day and had a few friends over in the evening,” Mike, 45, said of his wife during a Good Morning Britain appearance on Friday, May 17. “It was a very, very nice day.”

Mike appeared on the U.K. morning show ahead of his annual charity event, the Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic. He joked that Zara, 43, kept telling him that she was turning 34 years old.

“Probably why I had a quieter night last night because I might have had a few the night before,” Mike quipped on Friday. “I was resting up for today.”

The former rugby player holds the charity event in conjunction with ISPS Handa to raise money for Cure Parkinson’s Charity and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

“The Handa Foundation deals with people who go through catastrophic injury through sport,” Mike said in a video shared via X, breaking down the event. “We also support Cure Parkinson’s, which my dad has had for 20 years, and over the 11 years we’ve managed to put 1.7 million into the charity fund for those two charities.”

Mike was present at Friday’s event along with his wife. The couple have been married since 2011 and share three children together.

Zara is King Charles III’s niece and the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. Since marrying into the monarchy, Mike has been candid about the British royals. (Anne chose not to give Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips, official HRH titles when they were born.)

He confessed that being part of the royal family “has its benefits and it has its negatives” during an interview with The Times in February 2021.

“You think about what you do, and you have to be aware of, but it doesn’t necessarily dictate,” Mike continued. “Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us.”

Mike and Zara made their most recent appearance with the royal family earlier this month, attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire, England. Zara broke royal protocol by hugging the king, but Charles, 75, seemed unbothered.

“Ah, Uncle Charles,” she could be heard saying during the sweet moment.