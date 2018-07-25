Zoe Saldana 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Avengers star Zoe Saldana lets Us marvel at her life off-screen. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress.

1. I love Chinese food. My go-to order is dim sum. I will eat it 24/7 anywhere in the world.

2. Otherwise, I love eating in a macrobiotic way. I’m boring.

3. I only need one Negroni to set me up for the evening.

4. My go-to karaoke song is “Piece of My Heart” [by Janis Joplin]. It always gets the crowd going.

5. I’d like to introduce my sons [twins Cy and Bowie, 3, and Zen, 19 months, with Marco Perego, 39] to amazing world leaders bringing change to the world for the better.

6. The three people, past or present, I’d invite for dinner would be Audrey Hepburn, James Earl Jones — I love the way he speaks — and Britney Spears.

7. My first job was at Burger King. I liked working in the drive-through.

8. I was fired every Friday and rehired every Saturday because they were short on staff.

9. I have my vitamins in my purse because I always forget to take them in the morning. And my American Express Cash Magnet Card because I’m always shopping.

10. I once went to see the Beastie Boys and Rage Against the Machine. I was blown away. I did not integrate myself into the mosh pit.

11. I can move my eyeballs in different directions. That’s my claim to fame.

12. I’d like a male actor to play me in a movie. I want to see them take that challenge. Maybe Chris Pratt?

13. My proudest mommy moment: when my sons uttered a word — and took a first step.

14. Grossest mommy moment: Blowouts always happen at the most inconvenient times.

15. Everything about me is so New York from the moment I open my mouth. Also, my love for New York pizza.

16. The last time I watched [2002’s] Crossroads was years ago. I should watch it again, but I have a hard time watching myself.

17. I’m OK watching Avatar. I’m so blue in it that I forget it’s me.

18. Even though I’m an extrovert, I’m very introverted.

19. I’d like to teleport. I’d go anywhere in the universe.

20. I wish I could have a private plane. It’s a lot of work when you have three kids.

21. My favorite movie is Tony Scott’s The Hunger. It’s an amazing love story between an immortal and a mortal.

22. My biggest fear is drowning.

23. My first car was an Audi S6. I once lent it to my sister for a date. And as she pulled out the driveway, she totally scratched it.

24. The car was a girl! My niece named it Lady Godiva.

25. Being a powerful woman in Hollywood means providing myself as a role model for younger women.

